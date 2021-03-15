How to Get Miranda Lambert’s 2021 Grammy Awards Look

Yes, those are little musical notes on Miranda Lambert's shimmering Grammy Awards red carpet gown. The superstar's red carpet and performance looks were styled by Tiffany Gifford, and now we know exactly where to find her dress, jewelry and shoes.

Lambert grabbed a teal clutch from Tyler Ellis, jewels from Fred Leighton and Kwiat Jewelry, and platforms from Sophia Webster to complement a gown from Ginny. Her plunging neckline was a choice.

"It seemed appropriate because of all the women in the category for Album of the Year in country," she told SiriusXM with a laugh after the show. "I thought I'd get the 'girls' out and bring them to the party, too, since we haven't done it in awhile."

Gifford — who also styled Mickey Guyton and Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin — reveals that Lambert's performance dress, a black and silver fringed mini-skirt look, is a Celia Kritharioti, while the shoes are from an Italian company called Casadei. Katherine Jetter designed the custom jewelry, shown up close below.

Celebrity stylist Dave Newkirk did Lambert's hair while Melanie Inglessis added the cat eyes and accentuated a sun-kissed glow that charmed fans and media during Grammy night. Was this your favorite country look?

Find more red carpet looks from country stars at the 2021 Grammy Awards below, including hot fashions from Taylor Swift, Guyton and Maren Morris. At the Grammys, Lambert performed and took the award for Best Country Album.