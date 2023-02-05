Miranda Lambert let her fringe run wild on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The "Strange" singer smiled alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin on Sunday night (Feb. 5). Tiffany Gifford styled her silver-on-black ensemble. The gown stretched to the floor, and Lambert held a black and silver clutch. It was a simple look with very little jewelry — a few rings are all we could spot.

As for McLoughlin, he matched his wife's gown, but with a silver tie on a traditional white dress shirt, beneath a black suit. Both looked great on the Grammys red carpet, but also one night prior during a pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles.

Lambert has been a frequent participant at the Grammy Awards, having had multiple nominations in many of he last 10 years. She and McLoughlin married in 2019 and recently shared pictures from their 4th wedding anniversary.

She'll resume her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas in March.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards is on CBS, with Taste of Country on your phone.

Pictures: Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin Walk the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin had quit a Grammy weekend, including a trip down the red carpet before the 2023 Grammy Awards . Lambert was styled by Tiffany Gifford.

Also included: two photos of Lambert and Mcloughlin from Saturday night's (Feb. 4) pre-Grammy gala.