Miranda Lambert is ultra-confident, but she had to put that on the back burner for her acting debut.

Lambert played an actress named Lacey Ford who is sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer in an episode of Law & Order: SVU titled "Father's Shadow," which aired on Feb. 8, 2012. Michael McKean played the producer, and Harry Connick Jr. was also on hand in a recurring role as Executive ADA David Hade, a straight-shooting prosecutor.

"She's pretty much desperate at this point," Lambert says of the character. "She's been in New York a while, and she's really wanting to find that first big opportunity."

So desperate, in fact, that she declines a rape kit after the assault, because she's afraid she'll lose her break if the producer goes to jail.

The role was a big challenge for the singer.

"I had to really pull from my gut on this whole role that I was playing, because I'm a very strong, confident person; I'm sort of like a kick-ass kinda girl, and I was definitely playing a more subdued, naive character," she observes. "So I had to really transfrom my personality, which I wasn't sure I could until I got on the set. I just sort of tried to put myself in her shoes."

Despite her confidence, Lambert admitted she was nervous about her debut.

"This was really nerve-wracking all around, but also exciting, because I've never acted before at all, besides music videos, which I don't have any lines in," she says with a laugh. "And then playing an actress trying to get a role is like an audition — it was kind of like an audition within an audition. It was sort of my audition for myself, to see if I could even act at all. And also, my favorite show on Earth is SVU, so I definitely had those nerves going on that deal."

She needn't have worried; Entertainment Weekly singled her out for her small role, writing, "Lambert quickly communicated a convincing air of sodden despair and desperation ... Lambert really made you feel Lacey’s addled yearning."

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Spectacular Nashville Mansion Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently sold their luxurious Nashville mansion, and fans will recognize several of the spaces pictured online from various social media posts. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,800-square-foot house is gated and very private, and it sold for $2,595,000.