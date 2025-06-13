Miranda Lambert Went Fishing in Alaska — Wait Until You See What She Caught! [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, took a trip way up north to Alaska and ended up with some large tails (fish) and tall tales (stories).
The "Tin Man" singer posted a carousel of photos and videos to her Instagram account, using a play on words of her album, Postcards From Texas, calling her collection "postcards from Alaska."
Lambert seems to be with a large group of friends in the pictures, having what looks to be a wonderful time up in Alaska.
"Thank you for the beauty, the views, the fish, the wildlife, the locals, the best dive bars, the very best of friends and the memories," the star writes on social media. "There is nothing like fishin’ in a postcard. The trip of a lifetime for sure."
The first picture in the slide is of the whole group of friends who went to Homer, Alaska with the country music power couple, and they are each holding up giant fish that they caught.
The group spent most of their time on a Jon boat, unbothered by the public and fishing all day for halibut.
Lambert seems to be one of the lucky ones who caught a big one. She's showing off a large fish that is as big as her whole torso, holding it proudly.
The country queen has about two weeks left to either hang in Alaska or make her way back down to the continental U.S., as she is scheduled for a run of three shows starting June 27 in Bonner Springs, Kan. and ending on June 29 in Madison, Wisc.
Every Country Star Bar in Nashville, Ranked by Reviews
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Luxurious Nashville Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker