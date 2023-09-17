Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are filling up a few more pages in their passports this month as they travel through Austria.

The country star documented their vacation on social media, posting photo dumps from their stops in Vienna and Salzburg. Ornate churches, delicious food and one-of-a-kind city landmarks were a few of the highlights from the trip, and Lambert and McLoughlin even found a couple spots that reminded them of home, too.

In a carousel of photo memories from her time in Vienna, Lambert told fans that the city was "the most stunning place I've ever seen."

"It was our first time in this beautiful country and for sure not the last," she wrote. "Y'all better put Austria on the top of your list if you haven't been already. It was overwhelming in the best way. Lit some candles and said a lot of prayers."

The photo roundup from Vienna features all the exquisitely-designed churches and landmarks Lambert and McLoughlin saw during their stay, along with snapshots of the couple seeing the sights as they make their way around Vienna.

In her next post, Lambert shares more stunning views from their time in Salzburg, where they found more historic beauty as well as some serious local charm.

"Walks in the rain, late night Käsekrainer (cheesy hot dog and the only thing I've really learned how to say so far 😂) an OG Airstream all the way from Jackson Center, Ohio, a cold beer in a good ole Irish pub and all the old world beauty you could possibly imagine," Lambert wrote, listing some of the highlights from the Salzburg stop.

"We had the most wonderful time in Salzburg. So much different than Vienna but just as beautiful. With all the charm," she added.

After visiting both cities, Lambert vowed to come back to Austria. "We are planning our return asap," she wrote.

Lambert and McLoughlin's Austrian jaunt followed a trip to Switzerland earlier this month. That visit was, at least in part, for work -- Lambert played the Swiss Country Night Gstaad Festival on Sept. 8 and 9 -- but they turned the trip into a vacation, too, enjoying boat rides, breathtaking views and great food and drink.