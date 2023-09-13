Miranda Lambert's recent venture to Switzerland was technically a work trip, but she and husband Brendan McLoughlin turned the experience into a romantic getaway complete with stunning mountain views, idyllic boat rides and nights out under the stars.

Lambert shared a recap of the trip on social media, explaining that she and McLoughlin visited Lake Lucerne and Gstaad surrounding her two-night headlining commitment at the Country Night Gstaad Festival on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

"Switzerland! So dreamy," the singer writes in the caption. "... Pictures don't even come close to capturing the beauty."

Be as that may, the pictures are pretty stunning: Lambert's photo carousel includes shots of breathtaking mountain views in the background of a body of water, seaside cities and bucolic hillsides, their valleys dotted with cabins. In one video, Lambert and McLoughlin relax on a boat, listening to George Strait's classic "I Just Wanna Dance With You" as they sip wine and soak up their surroundings.

"We can't wait to come back. Oh and we introduced our skipper Kris to the King [George Strait] of course! Love boat," Lambert adds.

Lambert and McLoughlin routinely work travel into their summer plans, though previous trips have been more domestic. Las summer, they took a glamping trip in their Airstream, nicknamed "The Sheriff."