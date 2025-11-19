Miranda Lambert's birthday was on Nov. 10 — over a week ago — but we can kind of see why it took her so long to get a picture with the present her husband got her.

It's massive, truly one-of-a-kind and she'll probably need some help getting it set up in its final spot on her property. It also taught us something we didn't know about the singer: She's a fan of dinosaurs!

See a Photo of Miranda Lambert's Unique Birthday Gift From Brendan McLoughlin

Lambert's birthday gift from her husband is a statue of a dinosaur that's about as big as a horse. That's probably why she posed with it for a photo in what looks like an indoor riding ring.

Miranda Lambert, Instagram Miranda Lambert, Instagram loading...

Lambert says this birthday present is in honor of her love for dinosaurs — a passion that many fans probably didn't even know she had.

Of course, Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin knows her better than anyone, so he knew that this oversized T-Rex would be a hit with his country superstar wife.

"I named her Patina cause she will live outside," Lambert explained when she posted the photo. "Obsessed."

"My fascination with dinos is weird but I don't care," the singer goes on to say. "I needed this pet T-Rex."

It's a little hard to tell from the photo what Lambert's birthday dinosaur is made out of, but Patina is gray, black and spiky — and of course, she's got a mouthful of fearsome dinosaur teeth.

Brendan McLoughlin's Birthday Message to Miranda Lambert

This oddball gift was a fitting one for Lambert's 42nd birthday, especially since she's spent this year trying new things such as golfing, mounted shooting and even drawing "folk art" chickens.

Read More: Brendan McLoughlin Praises Miranda Lambert's 'Fearless' Side on Her Birthday

In his birthday tribute to his wife, McLoughlin praised her mantra: "Don't be afraid to be a beginner." He said he was impressed by how "fearless" she is when jumping into things that "take you out of your comfort zone."

"The world is a better place because of you," Lambert's husband concluded in his tribute.