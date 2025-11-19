Miranda Lambert&#8217;s &#8216;Weird&#8217; Birthday Gift From Her Husband is the Size of a Horse!

Miranda Lambert's birthday was on Nov. 10 — over a week ago — but we can kind of see why it took her so long to get a picture with the present her husband got her.

It's massive, truly one-of-a-kind and she'll probably need some help getting it set up in its final spot on her property. It also taught us something we didn't know about the singer: She's a fan of dinosaurs!

Lambert's birthday gift from her husband is a statue of a dinosaur that's about as big as a horse. That's probably why she posed with it for a photo in what looks like an indoor riding ring.

Lambert says this birthday present is in honor of her love for dinosaurs — a passion that many fans probably didn't even know she had.

Of course, Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin knows her better than anyone, so he knew that this oversized T-Rex would be a hit with his country superstar wife.

"I named her Patina cause she will live outside," Lambert explained when she posted the photo. "Obsessed."

"My fascination with dinos is weird but I don't care," the singer goes on to say. "I needed this pet T-Rex."

It's a little hard to tell from the photo what Lambert's birthday dinosaur is made out of, but Patina is gray, black and spiky — and of course, she's got a mouthful of fearsome dinosaur teeth.

This oddball gift was a fitting one for Lambert's 42nd birthday, especially since she's spent this year trying new things such as golfing, mounted shooting and even drawing "folk art" chickens.

In his birthday tribute to his wife, McLoughlin praised her mantra: "Don't be afraid to be a beginner." He said he was impressed by how "fearless" she is when jumping into things that "take you out of your comfort zone."

"The world is a better place because of you," Lambert's husband concluded in his tribute.

