Miranda Lambert turned 42 years old on Monday (Nov. 10), and in a social media post, her husband Brendan McLoughlin gushed over his favorite things about her.

McLoughlin called his wife "the most loving, talented and caring person I've ever met," but his biggest praise was for the "fearless" way she's embraced new challenges in the past year.

"You had said yesterday that you read something that really resonated with you: 'Don't be afraid to be a beginner,'" McLoughlin reflected.

That pretty much sums up Lambert's off-stage life during her 41st year. The singer has tried mounted shooting, learned to draw "folk art" chickens and even competed in a charity golf championship — as a novice golfer.

"You show me every day how fearless you are," her husband wrote in his birthday tribute.

"How willing you are to jump into things even if it may take you out of your comfort zone," he continued. "The world is a better place because of you."

"I love you and I hope you have an amazing birthday," McLoughlin concluded. "42 looks good on you."

McLoughlin's post also shows Lambert enjoying a wide variety of hobbies — especially horseback riding.

That passion's not so new. Lambert has owned and ridden horses for years, and she even occasionally shows her Gypsy Vanner horses at state fairs and other competitions.

When Did Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin Meet?

In a way, the couple's whole relationship stems from a willingness to dive into something new, even if it might seem like a long shot at first.

Lambert and McLoughlin met in 2018 when she was in New York City promoting an album with her band the Pistol Annies. He was working security during her stop at Good Morning America.

They kept their relationship totally private, and in February 2020, Lambert shocked the country world by announcing that they'd gotten married. At the time, McLoughlin was still a mystery man to her fan base.

A New York City native and former NYPD police officer, McLoughlin moved from the big city to farm life in rural Tennessee and Texas.