Fans already knew that Miranda Lambert is an avid horsewoman, and that she likes to show her horses in competitions. But recently, she tried her hand at an equestrian event that was brand new — even for her.

Apparently, the singer has been practicing the sport of mounted shooting: A cowboy sport that involves shooting at targets while riding a horse in a predetermined pattern.

Lambert showed off her skills on social media, posting video of herself and her horse Cool riding in her first-ever jackpot shoot competition. In the clip, the singer and her horse are galloping down the middle of a ring, with Lambert shooting (and hitting) a series of balloons.

She's dressed in full Western wear, a dress code that's required in mounting shooting competitions, according to the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA).

The CMSA's FAQ page also explains that the sport is a "fast action timed event," and that participants use two .45 caliber single action revolvers "each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition."

Lambert also said she worked with professional shooter and six-time World Champion Kendra Lenseigne to learn the sport, and in her post, she thankes Lenseigne "for putting on the first Flying Pistols jackpot shoot so I could get my first one under my belt."

The singer's been practicing her new hobby in recent months: In February, she shared video of herself riding horseback while shooting a gun.

All that practice has paid off. In her competition video, Lambert looks every bit the confident cowgirl, firing effortlessly at the balloons as she and Cool ride. So much so, in fact, that Luke Combs' wife Nicole joked in the comments section that Lambert looked pretty intimidating.

"Remind me not to p--s you off," Nicole wrote, alongside a pair of laughing emojis.

In musical news, Lambert is gearing up for a musical chapter that revisits the past. She just released a song called "I Don't Love Here Anymore," which she wrote 20 years ago for her debut album, but wound up cutting from the tracklist.