Miranda Lambert Brings Her Hopeful ‘Bluebird’ to the 2021 Grammy Awards

Miranda Lambert's Grammy-nominated "Bluebird" brought peace to a one-of-a-kind Grammy Awards on Sunday night (March 14). The country veteran's "ethereal" delivery offered a reminder of how important music was during the last 12 months.

Lambert shimmered in a flower-draped stage, wearing a short, slinky, shimmery dress for her performance. She sang from a circular pedestal at center stage, her band spaced out behind her.

Mickey Guyton, who had just performed her own powerful song "Black Like Me" introduced Lambert's one-song set, and could be seen singing along from nearby during the performance; Maren Morris, who would perform after Lambert with John Mayer, was also spotted watching closely.

Prior to her 2021 Grammys performance, Lambert talked about how she'd not performed this song live more than a handful of times, as she released it to radio just as the pandemic was beginning. Her band gathered to practice and bond, something she's sorely missed. While the break has been welcome, she's eager to sing and hear live music again.

Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby helped Lambert write the lyrics to "Bluebird."

"It was a hopeful song to begin with. We wrote it way before we knew what we were going to be walking into," she says. "We leaned on it just as much as everybody else in 2020. It was just a little bright spot for us."

"Bluebird" was nominated in the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance categories at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Lambert's Wildcard album won Best Country Album earlier in the night.

