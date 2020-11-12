Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have been holed up at their farm outside of Nashville during most of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but they got all dressed up and looked really sharp for a big night out at the 2020 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 11).

Though the event was scaled-back compared to previous years due to coronavirus restrictions, the CMA Awards performers, nominees and presenters were all there in person at the Music City Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and Lambert and her husband of nearly two years turned up on the red carpet (actually, it was gray) dressed to impress.

The country superstar, who had already won Music Video of the Year for her "Bluebird" video prior to the ceremony, wore a pink gown as she made her entrance on McLoughlin's arm, and she paired it with matching pink heels. McLoughlin, who worked as a New City City police officer when he and Lambert met and now works as part of her security team, wore black slacks and dress shoes paired with a gray jacket, his pink tie coordinated with Lambert's dress.

The couple have been riding out most of the year in Tennessee, and Lambert has given a few from-home performances and recently released a new single, "Settling Down." The video for the new song stars McLoughlin and features scenes from their private life together, painting a picture of domestic bliss. Lambert took the stage at the CMA Awards Wednesday night to perform the new song.

Scroll through the photos below to see Lambert and McLoughlin at the 2020 CMA Awards.