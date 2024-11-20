Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin Go Svelte in Black at the CMAs [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin put the "black" in black tie formal as they walked the red carpet before the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 20).

The country power couple looked like something right out of a classic movie as they strolled the red carpet together, with Lambert's off-the-shoulder gown matched perfectly to McLoughlin's shiny black suit and tie.

If you've been paying attention to McLoughlin's red carpet fashion in the past, you know he's partial to suits, and this outfit choice was very much in keeping with the looks he's rocked at CMA Awards past.

But Lambert often chooses to go for contrast with a dramatic, colorful look. This time around, she opted for a simple, elegant black gown, with an off-the-shoulder design and a modest train.

A big part of Lambert's CMAs night this year will be her participation in an all-star tribute honoring George Strait, who is receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award. With that in mind, it's only fitting that Lambert's Texas roots were showing just a little as she walked the carpet before the show.

Lambert let her personality shine with large, dangling turquoise earrings, as well as oversized turquoise bracelets and rings.

The "Wranglers" singer is typically a staple of the CMA Awards nominations list, but this year, she's left out of the mix. That's partially because the eligibility period caught her in between album cycles. Her new album, Postcards From Texas, fell outside the time period eligible to qualify for the CMAs.

Still, it's still pretty shocking to see Lambert miss the Female Vocalist of the Year category: She's been nominated there for the past 17 years straight.

The 2024 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and air on ABC. Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning are co-hosting the show.

