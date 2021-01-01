Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Tip a Hat to 2021

It's finally 2021, and who couldn't use a fresh H/T in their lives? Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin have got your backs...er, heads, that is!

In a cute post Lambert shared to her Instagram account, she's giving a "hats off to 2021" by literally taking a cowboy hat off her handsome "city goes country" hubby's head and plunking it back down again. Both are all smiles, and who wouldn't be...2020 is over!

McLoughlin, a former NYPD police officer, seems to be getting more and more indoctrinated into the country lifestyle since marrying Lambert in 2019. In addition to looking altogether too good (and comfortable) in a cowboy hat, he's been documented doing all sorts of non-city-slicker activities lately, including even trying his hand at bailing hay alongside his native Texan wife.

He's also apparently okay with Lambert's idea of a family Christmas card: While many married couples would be content with just a nice photo of two of them to mark season's greetings, the country star created a collage featuring all of the dogs, cats, horses and chickens that she (and now McLoughlin!) count as family members.

McLoughlin is almost lost along the menagerie of fluffs and feathers, but when spotted, he's actually sporting a cowboy hat and a bandana there, too...and, again, looking quite comfortable in the western-styled gear.

We'll say "hats off" to his evolving country-boy look, and hope that it continues throughout 2021!

