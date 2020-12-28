If there's one thing to know about Miranda Lambert, it's that she's an animal lover — and her Christmas card proves it!

The country star rang in the holiday season in style with a collage card featuring all of the dogs, cats, horses and more who make up the non-human members of her family. All told, Lambert's pets number about 15, plus her flock of chickens, and every last one of them makes an appearance on her holiday card, which was presumably sent to Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin's family and friends.

"Merry Christmas y'all!" Lambert writes on Instagram in sharing the photos, signing her card with love from the pets: "Thelma, Louise, Jessi, Bellamy, Delta, Cher, Tequila, Macaroni, Gibson, Leiani, Sophie, Titan, Ellie, Adriana, Sugar Pie & the chickens in Coop de Ville!"

Over the course of her career, Lambert has made no secret of her love of animals, especially adopting shelter pets. In October, she posted a heartfelt tribute to her late dog Waylon (sister to Jessi, who is still alive and well and featured on the singer's holiday card), and even planted a tree at her farm to keep his memory alive. The singer also co-founded her own charity, MuttNation Foundation, with her mom, Bev Lambert. Over the years, the organization has helped place shelter dogs in forever homes nationwide and raised money to support shelters and local animal rights organizations.

In fact, the only human — besides the singer herself — who makes an appearance on her Christmas card is her husband, Brendan. The former NYPD police officer, who tied the knot with Lambert in 2019, has been adjusting to a more rural lifestyle since marrying a country singer, and he even recently learned to bale hay alongside his native Texan wife.

In the snapshot featured on the star couple's Christmas card, Lambert and McLoughlin are leaning hard into their country side, dressed in matching plaid shirts and cowboy hats.

