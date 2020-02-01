Miranda Lambert has canceled her scheduled concert in Denver, Colo., for Saturday night (Feb. 1), apologizing profusely to fans as illness continues to rob her of her voice.

The country superstar turned to Instagram on Saturday to inform fans that the show would not go forward, revealing that despite spending the "last 24 hours on the bus trying to get as well as I could," she still does not have enough of a voice to perform with.

"No talking. All the tea in the world. Sleep. Meds," she writes. "I'm feeling a lot better but unfortunately my voice is just not back yet and there is nothing else I can do but wait."

Lambert calls having to cancel "the worst feeling in the world," adding, "I can't apologize enough for the inconvenience. I love playing Denver and promise to bring the best show we can when we come back."

Lambert's show at the Pepsi Center has been rescheduled for March 2, 2020, and tickets for the original concert will be honored at the new date.

The news comes just one day after Lambert was forced to cancel her planned performance in Salt Lake City, Utah. That show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The veteran county singer does not have a history of canceling shows. She kicked off her current 2020 Wildcard Tour on Jan. 16, and it is slated to run through May 9, when it wraps with a show at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Wildcard Tour takes its name from Lambert's most recent studio album, Wildcard. Talking to Taste of Country Nights in November, Lambert shared how her new songs were inspired by the happiness she's found since marrying her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in 2019.

