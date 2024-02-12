Miranda Lambert’s Next Duet Partner Is a Shocker: ‘Texas Meets Spain’

Miranda Lambert is no stranger to a cross-genre duet, but her next collaboration just might be her most out-of-left-field yet.

On Monday (Feb. 12), the country singer surprised fans by announcing that she's got a song coming with Latin pop superstar Enrique Iglesias.Their Iglesias-led collaboration, "Space in My Heart," will be available in full on Feb. 22, though you can hear a teaser of the ballad on social media right now (find below).

From the portion of the song available to listen to so far, "Space in My Heart" seems to be a true duet, with Lambert and Iglesias singing dual melodies over the gentle strum of Spanish guitar.

"You don't love me yet, but I know you will / If you only felt half of what I feel / If you ever go, I will never change / There's a space in my heart, and it's just your shape," the pair sing in tandem.

"Texas meets Spain!" Lambert writes in sharing the teaser. "Can't wait for y'all to hear this one."

Iglesias — the Madrid-born singer-songwriter sometimes known as the King of Latin Pop — is best known for hits like "Hero," "Rhythm Divine" and "Be With You," and his previous duet partners include legendary acts like Whitney Houston and Lionel Richie. He rose to fame along with other Latin stars like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, helping usher in an explosion of Spanish-English pop music.

Country music might be relatively untrod ground for Iglesias — and Latin pop is for Lambert, too — but she's been showing off her versatility in recent years, teaming up with Leon Bridges in 2023 and putting out her "Drunk" duet with Elle King before King had ever officially released a country album.