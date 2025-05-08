Miranda Lambert Fires Up the ACM Awards With Ella Langley on ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert brought the crowd to its feet at the 2025 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 8), with Ella Langley joining to perform Lambert's classic hit, "Kerosene."

Lambert initially took the stage to perform her single, "Run," giving an understated delivery that drew attention to the song, rather than her performance.

After that, Langley joined her onstage for a joint performance of "Kerosene," which scored Lambert her first Top 20 hit in 2005. The duo lit up the stage, literally, with fire shooting up from the stage in the background as they rocked the crowd.

Lambert is the most-awarded artist in ACMs history, with an impressive 37 trophies from over the span of her career.

She did not receive any nominations in 2025 — despite the fact that her Postcards From Texas album came out within the eligibility period in 2024 — but continued to be a highlight of this year's ceremony with her performance.

READ MORE: Johnny Cash Never Won an ACM Award. Here's Why

In 2025, Lambert is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her breakout debut album, Kerosene. She issued the project on vinyl for the first time and released a previously unheard song called "I Don't Love Here Anymore" from the project.

The 2025 ACMs are streaming live on Amazon Prime Video from Frisco, Texas' Ford Center. Reba McEntire is hosting the show.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.