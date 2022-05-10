Miranda Lambert is joining the lineup at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, People reports. She'll appear alongside Elle King, as the pair perform their No. 1 country radio hit, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

Lambert's part of a just-announced batch of BBMAs performers also including Ed Sheeran, Becky G and Travis Scott. "Drunk" is nominated for Top Rock Song at the awards show, and Lambert is also nominated for Top Country Female Artist.

Though Lambert is the only country performer in the just-announced additions to the bill, she's not alone in repping the country genre on the BBMAs stage: Morgan Wallen was added to the lineup in late April.

That addition to the BBMAs was not without controversy, as Wallen is still facing criticism in the music industry for his early 2021 use of a racist slur. MRC Live & Alternative — a division of MRC Data, whiich produces the BBMAs — issued an internal memo explaining that they decided to book Wallen due to his "commitment to bettering himself and expanding his understanding of the issue."

Their BBMAs appearance comes in the middle of an exciting few weeks for both Lambert and King. Lambert recently put out her newest studio album, Palomino. Meanwhile, King has continued to dabble in the country genre: She's teasing a new collaboration with Dierks Bentley (who was also her duet partner on 2016's "Different for Girls") called "One Shot," a new song scheduled to arrive on Friday (May 13).

The Billboard Music Awards is scheduled to take place on May 15. The show will air live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

