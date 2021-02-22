Miranda Lambert and Elle King just might be teaming up once again. Lambert hinted at her plans with the "Ex's and Oh's" star on social media on Monday morning (Feb. 22), sharing a promotional photo of the two of them together.

Lambert and King are leaning up against a car with blue balloons tied to its rearview mirrors in the image. King is wearing an '80s style wedding dress — complete with a pearl-adorned, high-necked collar and sky-high shoulder pads — with a can of beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Lambert, meanwhile, dons an equally retro bridesmaid's dress.

Lambert didn't offer many details in the caption of her post, but she did hint at a potential title for the collab, writing, "#DRUNK" and tagging King.

The pop star also tweeted a snap of herself and the country singer standing back-to-back in what appear to be matching perms and pantsuits, along with a potential lyric: "The whiskey goes down better when they don't know who you are ..."

If King and Lambert do have a duet coming, it won't be the first time the two artists have worked together: King is a former tourmate of Lambert's. The pair hit the road together for the country singer's Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in a lineup that also included Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

Along with her fellow Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars performers, King participated in Lambert's rendition of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," a cover of Elvin Bishop's 1976 classic that earned the group both ACM and CMA nominations. The song won the 2020 ACM Award for Music Event of the Year.

King has also teamed up with Dierks Bentley in the past. She's a featured artist on his chart-topping, CMA Award-winning "Different for Girls," which came out in 2016.