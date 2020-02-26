Miranda Lambert's hit "Gunpowder & Lead" is catchy and empowering — so empowering that at least one fan took action after hearing its story.

The country star revealed during a recent Q&A that she once met a woman who was inspired by the song to get back at her husband.

"This lady actually came up to me, and she said, ‘I got off because he was beating me, but 'Gunpowder & Lead’ saved my life,'" Lambert recalled during an event at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on Feb. 19 (quote via People).

The fan was telling the singer the story during a meet and greet years ago, and at first, Lambert was confused.

"I was like, what?” she recounts — that is, until the fan explained.

"She goes, ‘I shot him. I shot his ass,'" Lambert remembers the fan telling her. "I was, like, ‘That’s a lot! It’s just a meet and greet!'"

"[The song] wasn’t meant to be taken literally!" she adds.

"Gunpowder & Lead" was Lambert's third single from her 2007 album Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and became her first Top 10 hit on the country charts. Written by Lambert and Heather Little, the song has been certified Platinum and helped endear the star to a legion of fans who appreciate her empowering tales of strong women — even if they're meant to be fiction.

Lambert's Q&A session during CRS 2020 brought her back to Nashville in the middle of her 2020 Wildcard Tour. The trek has kept Lambert on the road since January.

