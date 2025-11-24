Miranda Lambert's "farmily" is mourning two devastating losses. Her mini-horses, Sugar Pie and Adrianna, both died on the same day.

Lambert shared the news in a social media tribute on Friday (Nov. 21), along with a batch of photos of the two horses enjoying life on the farm.

Those include a selfie, a close-up shot and several photos of the horses spending time in their pasture and with the people and animals they called family. The final two photos show one of the horses dressed up in a red, blue and star-spangled blanket that looks like it could have been a Fourth of July outfit.

Sugar Pie and Adrianna have been staples at Lambert's farm for almost two decades.

"I've had 18 years with these littles and I can't tell you how much joy they brought me," she wrote in the caption of her post.

What Did Miranda Lambert Say About the Loss of Her Two Mini-Horses?

In the caption of her post, Lambert reflected on the hardest part of life with pets: the fact that they simply don't live long enough.

"The best part about being an animal mom is the joy. The worst part is when the time comes to say goodbye," she wrote.

"Godspeed little bitties," Lambert added. "I know you are both in greener pastures as I type this. I'll see y'all again one day. Big love."

The singer also expressed gratitude for horses' caretakers, who care for her animals when she's out on tour.

Miranda Lambert is a Proud Animal Lover

Lambert is a lifelong animal lover and advocate for rescue pets: She even founded her own Muttnation Foundation in order to provide support and care for shelter animals.

The singer has lost several dogs in the past few years, including Waylon in 2020, Jessi in 2021, Thelma in 2023 and Louise in 2024. She and husband Brendan McLoughlin still have Bellamy, a "retriever mutt" who is 12 years old, and a chihuahua named Cher.

Lambert also keeps horses, and frequently shows them at various state fairs.