Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Reveals a Massive New Tattoo

If you missed Miranda Lambert's husband's massive new tattoo, don't feel bad. It took us nearly seven weeks, too!

Brendan McLoughlin actually revealed it without trying when — in a workout video shared on social media — he appeared shirtless. That's not new. The former NYPD officer appears shirtless frequently. For example, here is a video made in August 2019, eight months after they married.

Nothing to see there, folks. No ink is visible in that video, nor was there ink visible a few months later when Lambert gifted her fans with another clip.

Fast forward to June 2022 for this series. The second video finds B-Mac jumping in a lake, and no tattoo appears from beneath the murky waters.

So, sometime between last summer and February, Brendan got a word inked across his back. It shows up prominently in his most recent IG post. Squint to see if you can figure out what it says.

Yep, that's his last name, "McLoughlin," inked between his shoulder blades. We put a whole team on this case to zoom in, rotate the photo and decipher the meaning of Lambert's husband's new body art (it's a slow news day). There's little doubt who he's repping for summer 2023.

So far, Lambert has shared just a few tour dates for 2023. Her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency will return in July, however.

