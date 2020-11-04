Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, celebrated their birthdays with a very special custom cake, and he turned to social media to share a photograph of the moment.

The couple's birthdays are nearly one month apart, with McLoughlin celebrating his 29th birthday on Oct. 14 and Lambert set to ring in 37 on Nov. 10. They had a joint celebration along with Lambert's tour bus driver, Dustin Bringham, who also has a birthday that falls within the month. complete with an elaborate cake designed by Shelly Franke of the Sugared Kitchen in Lambert's hometown of Lindale, Texas.

McLoughlin, who recently joined Instagram, shared a photo on Wednesday (Oct. 28) of the cake, which commemorates significant aspects of each of their lives,

On one side of the sugar-filled replica of Lambert's tour bus is a majestic horse with its mane blowing in the breeze, surrounded by pink dust and the phrase "giddy up" written in purple, while the other side boasts a New York City Police Department badge, representing McLoughlin's former job on the force. He and Lambert met while he was working security on Good Morning America the day she and the Pistol Annies performed on the show in 2018.

"Birthday celebrations for the present, past and future. Thank you @csfranke for such a beautiful and meaningful cake @mirandalambert @db102681 back side of 30," McLoughlin writes alongside the photos of the cake, with the birthday girl and boys posing next to it.

Lambert recently unveiled the video for her latest single "Settling Down," which features footage of herself and her husband at their farm in Tennessee. The song follows her most recent No. 1 hit, "Bluebird."