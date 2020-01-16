Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are nearing their one-year wedding anniversary, but they'd have never gotten past dating had he not passed an important test.

The "Bluebird" singer talked about life with her 29-year-old husband during a series of interviews with Taste of Country. Previously, she joked about having trouble giving up control of certain things in her life, like planning events. But she's working on it:

Lambert's one non-negotiable item never came between them. Currently there are 40 legs on the floor at her Nashville farmhouse, meaning her, McLoughlin and nine dogs.

“When I first met him, I realized I looked a little bit like a crazy dog lady,” she says. “Which is fine with me, because that’s what I am."

What if he wasn't as crazy for her furry babies?

“I was like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like dogs, that’s kind of a deal-breaker,” she says, laughing, but not joking. No worries — the New York City police officer is great with the pups. "He actually loves them to death," she says.

Aside from being country music's most decorated singer of the past 20 years, Lambert is known for being an advocate for and friend to any dog that needs help. Her MuttNation Foundation finds homes for animals in need. Every year during CMA Fest in Nashville, she hosts a downtown dog walk that raises awareness and funds for the non-profit.

