Another day, another shirtless Brendan McLoughlin workout video. This time, Miranda Lambert's incredibly fit husband is sharing a tutorial on how to get an effective workout in, even if your resources are limited.

"Back out here camping with the airstream," he explains in the video (below). "Wanna get a good workout and all you've got is bands and a picnic table? Here you go."

McLoughlin demonstrates a few moves, like bicep curls, tricep extensions and even some abdominal exercises. If you watch closely, you'll catch a few glimpses of Lambert in the background watching her man.

The former New York police officer used Jelly Roll's song "The Lost" to complement the video. This choice feels intentional, given the country singer's reaction to McLoughlin's shirtless selfie just a few weeks ago.

"Jesus Christ, Thor. Save some attention for the rest of us on this app," Jelly Roll wrote on that snap. The "Save Me" singer has yet to comment on this video.

Lambert shocked country music fans when she announced that she had secretly wed this not-so-mysterious man in January of 2019. She dropped the news just after Valentine's Day of that year.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full," she wrote on social media at the time. "Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me."

The pair met in 2018, after Lambert made an appearance on Good Morning America with her girl group Pistol Annies. McLoughlin was working security at the show that day, as a member of the NYPD.

Before announcing their marriage, the two opted to keep their relationship a secret. The "Wildcard" singer also became a stepmother in wedding him: McLoughlin has a now-4-year-old son from a previous relationship.