Miranda Lambert shocked both her longtime fans and the country music world in general in February of 2019, when she announced that she had gotten married in secret that January. The singer dropped the stunning news just after Valentine's Day on Feb. 16, 2019.

The free-spirited singer-songwriter announced that she had married Brendan McLoughlin, surprising fans who didn't even know she'd been dating someone new. Prior to her announcement, Lambert had never so much as mentioned McLoughlin in public.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full," she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a beaming picture from their wedding ceremony. "Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

McLoughlin is a police officer with the NYPD. He and Lambert met in November of 2018, when she made an appearance on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies and he was working security. They've since divided their time between Nashville and New York City, where he has a young son from a previous relationship.

Lambert's newfound romantic happiness with her husband inspired many of the songs on her most recent album, Wildcard, and the couple appear to be going strong one year later. She turned to social media on their first anniversary on Jan. 26 to share another wedding picture, writing, "I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you," and proudly adding the hashtag #MrsMcLoughlin.

She posted again on Valentine's Day, sharing another beaming photograph that makes the couple seem like the picture of happiness.

