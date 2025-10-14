The One Thing Miranda Lambert Says Keeps Her Marriage Strong

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are coming up on seven years of marriage — and there’s one quality about him that stands out above all the rest.

“He’s so supportive,” Lambert gushed. “I’m so lucky to have him as my husband.”

The country superstar says McLoughlin — a retired NYPD officer — came from a very different world, but stepped seamlessly into hers.

“He’s from New York City, so this whole world is totally different to him, but he came straight into it,” she told Cowgirl Magazine.

The "Gunpowder & Lead" singer continued, “Were almost at seven years of marriage now. I have a stepson, and we spend a lot of time in New York with him. But the beauty of it all is that Brendan’s a retired NYPD officer.”

That shared history means a lot to Lambert, whose own roots run deep in service and sacrifice.

“I’ve got a bunch of firemen and cops in my family, and my dad was a police officer in Dallas,” Lambert said. “We’re kindred spirits, even though we’re from different parts of the country.”

Her Rock + Her Reality Check

Beyond the support, Lambert says it’s McLoughlin’s honesty that grounds her.

“I feel like I have such a strong support system with him,” she added. “And he also tells me the truth. You know, it’s like having somebody at home who can bring you back to earth and really tell it to you straight — even if it’s sometimes hard to hear.”

Coffee, Love + Life on the Road

Their marriage is built on the big things — and the small.

“I love coffee. I’m actually not nice until I have it,” Lambert previously joked. “My husband knows that, so he usually hands it to me in silence in the bed, like, ‘Have your charm, honey.’”

Her favorite brew? Simple: Folgers with a little cream.

McLoughlin is a regular fixture in the crowd at her shows, including recent dates on Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time Tour, which wrapped up last month.