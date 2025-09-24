Miranda Lambert has revealed one thing that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, does to help keep their marriage going strong, and it's a very sweet way to start the day.

How Long Has Miranda Lambert Been Married?

Lambert and McLoughlin have been married since 2019.

Lambert tells her record label, Big Loud, "I love coffee. I’m actually not nice until I have it. My husband knows that, so he usually like hands it to me in silence in the bed, like, 'Have your charm, honey."

Brendan knows that in order to keep his wife happy and get her ready to face the day, she has to have her coffee first thing.

What Kind of Coffee Does Miranda Lambert Like to Drink?

The singer likes to keep it simple, saying, "I will kind of drink any kind." But her favorite is a hot cup of "Folgers and some cream."

By now, Brendan likely has the perfect mix of cream and coffee for his wife down pat and has figured out the true meaning of "happy wife, happy life."

Lambert and McLoughlin have what looks to be the perfect marriage.

They get to travel together, and he has even been spotted in the crowd at some of her most recent shows on Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour that just wrapped up on Sept. 13.

How Many Times Has Miranda Lambert Been Married?

Miranda Lambert has been married twice. She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011-2015.

How Old Is Miranda Lambert?

Miranda Lambert is 41 years old. She was born on Nov. 10, 1983.

