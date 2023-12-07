Miranda Lambert Is ‘Blown Away’ by Carrie Underwood’s Vegas Show

Miranda Lambert made sure to get tickets to see Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas show, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. After Underwood shared her experience attending Lambert's Velvet Rodeo residency, it was only a matter of time before she returned the favor, and the show blew her away.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer shared some photos and videos of the show and a backstage snap with her fellow country singer on social media. In the caption, she praised Underwood's vocal talents and noted how the production was a perfect showcase.

"This show is so well thought out and it is a perfect reflection of her and what a career she has built," Lambert writes. "The lights, fire, music, production, sparkle’s and most importantly that voice."

"Carrie, you are an icon in every sense of the word," she adds.

The pair share a long history in country music, as they both rose to stardom around the same time.

"We’ve both been on this journey for 20 years and I’m proud of both of us for staying the course and dreamin’ big," Lambert recounts. "Cheers to us and I’m proud to be in your corner."

Underwood shared the same photo of the two of them with her own message to Lambert, thanking her for coming to the show.

"We’ve both been at this thing for a while now," she types. "Seen a lot. Done a lot. Sang a lot. Through it all, it’s nice to know you’ve got great people in your corner!"

"Cheers to Vegas and cheers to us for all we’ve accomplished and to whatever comes next!"

The early 2000s saw both singers entering the spotlight of country music. Lambert dropped her first single, "Me and Charlie Talking," in 2004, just one year before American Idol crowned Underwood the winner of Season 4. The pair also teamed up for a collaboration in 2014 titled "Something Bad." The song's music video depicts the two as ride-or-die best friends who are high-dollar criminals.