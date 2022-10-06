Miranda Lambert brought her song about a topsy-turvy world to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year performed "Strange" on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

Fans can find the current radio single on her new Palomino album. It's also part of the set list for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.

The singer and her band were awash in fuchsia as they performed a live version of her new song. Lambert wore a blue, Western mini dress that matched her acoustic guitar as she called out, "'Cause times like these make me feel strange / Times like these make me feel strange."

"Strange" is Lambert's second single from Palomino, her ninth studio album. While three of the songs from the project appeared as raw acoustic takes on The Marfa Tapes album, this one is all new to fans. She wrote the song with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, and it describes how things just aren't like she's used to them being any longer.

"Country don't twang, rock 'n' roll ain't loud / Every elevator only ever goes down / Everybody's lookin' for a little cheap fame, yeah / And times like these make me feel strange," goes the second verse of "Strange."

There are ten more 2022 dates on Lambert's residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, and another eight slated for 2023. It kicked off on Sept. 23 and includes about two dozen songs from throughout her career:

Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Velvet Rodeo Vegas Residency Miranda Lambert launched her Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency stay at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. It was a night of highs, lows, fireballs and singalongs.