Miranda Lambert Wishes Fans a ‘Merry Texmas’ With Hubby and ‘Herd’

How was your Christmas this year? If anything like Miranda Lambert's, it wasn't a white one. Lambert posted a cheerful shot of her family on Instagram enjoying a decidedly green Christmas in her home state of Texas, hashtagging it "#70andsunny."

"Merry Texmas Y'all," she noted, posing with her brother and both of their respective spouses, all dressed in plaid shirts. Lambert added a photo of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin enjoying a waterfront view, as well as a collage of all her many furbabies—which include horses, dogs, cats, and even a bunny rabbit in the mix. "Love from the McLoughlin Herd," she captioned the sweet collection.

Although Lambert is a Texas girl through and through, her primary residence isn't in the Lone Star State. She married McLoughlin in January of 2019, and the couple split their time between a luxurious estate outside of Nashville and another residence in New York City, where he works as an officer for the NYPD.

McLoughlin did take off time to accompany his wife on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars 2019 Tour, which wrapped on Nov. 23. Lambert will hit the road again in January for her 2020 Wildcard Tour, which runs through May 9 and ends up in Montreal. That tour is in support of her new album, also titled Wildcard, which Lambert released on Nov. 1.