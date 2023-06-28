Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Awards $250K to Shelters Across U.S.

Miranda Lambert is once again spreading the love for pets across the nation. For the third consecutive year, the Grammy-winning singer has donated $250,000 to foster-based animal rescue shelters across America through her philanthropic MuttNation Foundation.

Through a partnership with Tractor Supply Company, the non-profit established the Mutts Across America program, which is supplying one shelter in each state with a $5,000 grant. In addition to choosing a shelter in all 50 states, MuttNation made a donation in Washington, D.C., and selected a bonus "wildcard" location to receive a grant as well.

“Finding deserving shelters and rescue groups across the country is easy,” Lambert's mother and co-founder of MuttNation, Bev Lambert, admits, adding, “It’s narrowing it down to just one in each state that’s really tough.”

Mutts Across America began nine years ago and has awarded more than $1.75 million in grants to more than 450 animal rescues. In 2021, Tractor Supply Company signed on as a partner, furthering MuttNation's efforts.

“Mutts Across America is MuttNation’s cornerstone — it was our first signature program,” Miranda Lambert explains. “These grants give us the chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters across the country for their hard work, year-round, to improve the lives of shelter pets."

"We’re so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals’ lives we can change,” she adds.

“Shelter pets have our hearts at Tractor Supply,” Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply, shares. "Miranda’s passion for this cause and the work she has done through MuttNation truly inspire us, and supporting their work is a privilege and joy. These shelters are saving the lives of animals and pets and providing the care they need as they wait for their future owners.”

Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products. A percentage of all sales of those products goes directly to the foundation.