Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband.

The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared a few pictures from their vacation, but one has to squint to see a new ring, which — if we're being honest — is overshadowed by Brendan wearing no shirt.

Fortunately, she later shared ring pics and explained the significance.

"Turquoise is our color," Lambert writes beneath a photo of her holding the band next to her diamond ring. "Best 4th anniversary gift! Love all y’all."

Miranda Lambert Ring Instagram/MirandaLambert

How Did Miranda Lambert Meet Her Husband?

Lambert revealed her surprise wedding in February 2019, several weeks after the ceremony. In contrast to the very private nature of their early romance, she's been quite public about their life together, often sharing photos of their adventures. McLoughlin typically joins her on awards show red carpets, and he's even been known to share a stage with her, albeit just small stages like the one at her downtown Nashville restaurant.

The former police officer was working security for Good Morning America when Lambert and Pistol Annies played the show. They'd later meet and quickly become romantic. In just a few months, they'd gone from strangers to husband and wife.

On Saturday (Jan. 28), Lambert shared several more photos from the trip to Mexico. The couple appear to have made it back home to Tennessee in time for Sunday's NFL games, as she offered her support to the Kansas City Chiefs in another pic.

lambert ring 2 Instagram/Miranda Lambert

Next up for Lambert is a potential trip to the Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 5). She is country music's most nominated artist, but it's not certain she'll show up. In 2022, she skipped the show.