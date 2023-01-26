Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are celebrating four years of marriage on Thursday (Jan. 26). The star shared a post on social media, commemorating the special day, featuring photos of the two celebrating from a beachy location.

The pictures show the couple standing on a balcony overlooking the ocean. In the first snap, McLoughlin puts his arms around his bride and kisses her on the cheek while she proudly shows off her ring, and they stand and smile in the second picture.

In the last two photos, Lambert's husband sheds his shirt as she stands and happily smiles behind him.

"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin," Lambert writes alongside the post. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best."

At the end, she adds: "(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics)," with heart-face and cowboy emojis.

Lambert and McLoughlin wed on Jan. 26, 2019 in Nashville. The singer announced the nuptials nearly one month later, on Feb. 16, 2019.

McLoughlin is a former New York City police officer — the two met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018. Lambert has shared many sweet moments with her husband on social media throughout the years they've bee together. Last holiday season, the couple did their part to help shelter pets in need by donating food and toys from Lambert's MuttNation pet line to local shelters in Nashville.

Lambert will dive into her busy year in March when she kicks off the 2023 leg of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The stay runs on select dates through December.

The singer is also up for four awards at the upcoming Grammys, airing Feb. 5 on CBS.

