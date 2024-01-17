Miranda Lambert's wardrobe for her Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo residency is filled to the brim with flashy, cowgirl-inspired clothing — but none more memorable than the "fringe flame" jacket that literally shoots out jets of fire when she holds her arms out and presses a button.

In a feature on the Tamron Hall Show this week, Lambert and her stylist Tiffany Gifford explained that the jacket has actually been in the making for quite a while.

"She's been trying to get me to light her on fire for years," Gifford jokes.

"I really have. I'm like, 'How can we be on fire and not die?'" Lambert adds.

"Which, it took me a while to come around to it, because I'm like, 'I can't be that stylist that lights my client literally on fire,'" Gifford continues. "...But it's Vegas. And fringe has been her thing for so long. I was like, 'We should do fire fringe.'"

She took inspiration from fashion-forward pop icons like Lady Gaga, who turned heads and stirred controversy in a fire-spitting cone bra, and even tracked down the creator behind that garment. Still, no one was sure that they could pull it off until Lambert herself tried on the finished jacket.

"Ultimately, for me, when styling with musicians, I don't want her to be worried about her clothing," Gifford adds. To see the full clip — including video of the first time Lambert wore the jacket, with her band and crew looking on — press play on the video below.

Lambert's Velvet Rodeo residency will conclude in the spring with a final series of dates ending April 6.