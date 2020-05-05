Miranda Lambert is one of many people feeling the effects of severe storms that ripped through the Nashville, Tenn., area on Sunday (May 3) and Monday (May 4).

Just weeks after tornadoes ravaged the area in early March, leaving at least 24 people dead, the city was just starting to get back to the "new normal" even in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This time, tens of thousands of Tennessee residents have been left without power, with numerous trees uprooted and displaced, including at Lambert's farm.

“The storms that came through TN this weekend took a toll on our farm. So very thankful no one was hurt Including animals and structures," Lambert writes on Instagram alongside pictures of the damage on her sprawling rural property.

Lambert’s gallery of photos captures a number of very large trees now lying on ground, emphasizing just how strong the winds were. Straight line winds of up to 70 miles per hour were reported on Sunday, with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour. Thankfully, no one was harmed at Lambert's house, and between the singer and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, they put in some elbow grease and cleared a path in their road. Talk about impressive!

Although the couple were able to clear the tree debris, they lost power at their rural home. Through it all, Lambert is taking time to put the situation into perspective that there are things in life we cannot control.

“A ton of huge old trees just uprooted and snapped in half. I know, like us, a lot of folks in Nashville and surrounding area’s don’t have power,” Lambert writes. “I think that’s the lesson, for me anyway. God keeps reminding us who’s in charge.”

As of Tuesday (May 5), the Tennessean newspaper reported more than 81,00 Nashville Electric Service customers still without power and stated it could take up to a week to completely restore.

Just before the storms rattled the state, Lambert shared some exciting news that the couple had a fun new addition to the family. Although she isn’t touring at the moment, that doesn’t mean the singer has lost the itch to travel! To scratch that itch, Lambert recently bought an Airstream that she and her hubby can now take out for adventures.

"I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been," she writes. "After spending these last few months at home (a much needed break and time to nest). I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member.”

As many fans know, vintage Airstreams aren’t a new found love for Lambert. She’s actually traveled in a glammed-out one before! However, this is the first time the singer has ever purchased a brand-new one.