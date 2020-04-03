Miranda Lambert Pushes 10 ‘Wildcard’ Tour Dates to October
Canadian fans of Miranda Lambert will have to wait until fall to see the "Bluebird" singer live. She's rescheduled eight Canadian shows and two United States tour stops amid concerns and cancelations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The move pushes Lambert's April and May dates to October, starting with an Oct. 8 stop in Spokane, Wash. Cody Johnson and Lanco will stay on as support acts for most shows, although Lanco will miss two: Regina, Sask., Canada on Oct. 16 and in Winnipeg, Man. Canada the next day.
A full list of Lambert's rescheduled Wildcard Tour dates is below.
Additionally, Lambert has seven 2020 festival dates listed at her official website.
The singer indicated that she's enjoying the quiet time brought on by the coronavirus to the best of her ability. It has meant catching up on projects at home, some songwriting and quality time with husband Brendan.
Rescheduled Miranda Lambert Wildcard Tour Dates:
Oct. 8 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Oct. 9 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Oct. 11 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 14 — Edmonton, ALb. Canada @ Rogers Place
Oct. 16 — Regina, Sask. Canada @ Brandt Centre
Oct. 17 — Winnipeg, Man. Canada @ Bell Mts Place
Oct. 20 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Oct. 21 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Oct. 22 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre
Oct. 23 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
