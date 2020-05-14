Mo Pitney may have just given us one of the sweetest videos of 2020.

The Illinois native with the haunting voice has produced a touching music video for his heartwarming song “Mattress on the Floor” that reminds us all that no matter what, love lives on.

“The song is centered around the idea that no matter where you are and what you have, the greatest treasure is love and trust and finding that in someone that shares the same for you,” Pitney tells Taste of Country during a recent interview. “You could have all the cars, money, fame and accolades that you wanted, but if you don’t have that one thing that remains, you essentially have nothing.”

In the music video exclusively premiering Thursday (May 14) with Taste of Country, viewers witness the story of a young married couple experiencing the ups and downs of newlywed life. And while their hearts are bursting with love toward one another, they face a series of obstacles that have them arguing in the kitchen and crying in the car.

It soon becomes evident that one of their biggest obstacles has to do with money, leaving the husband to pawn his guitar to make some money to, maybe, buy a bedframe for that mattress on the floor that they have been sleeping on.

Or maybe, he buys something else. You'll just have to watch and see in the video at the top of the story.

“Immediately after watching the finished video for the first time, I realized it was the first music video I have had a sincere emotional reaction to,” says Pitney, who recently announced the Aug. 14 release of his brand new, 13-song album Ain’t Lookin’ Back. “I’ve watched it a few times since then and it still has that effect on me. I’m really looking forward to getting it out there and seeing if it moves others the same way it did me.”