Morgan Wallen Spends a Third Week Atop the Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen has the No. 1 album in America for a third straight week. Dangerous: The Double Album has sat atop of the Billboard 200 for each of its three weeks since release.

This time, it's not even close. Find Wallen on top with 130,000 equivalent album units. He's followed by Pop Smoke at No. 2 with 45K equivalents and Taylor Swift's Evermore at No. 3 with 35K. The second-best country album on the chart is Luke Combs' 2019 release What You See Is What You Get.

Strong streaming numbers continue to buoy Wallen's two-disc, 30-song project. New listening habits and technology make it difficult to compare accomplishments by artists from previous eras, but statistically, Dangerous is the first album of new material from a male country artist to spend three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Alan Jackson's Drive album in 2002. Swift was the last country artist to do it, with Red in 2013. The Billboard 200 began to incorporate streams in 2014 (per CNN). For certification purposes, the RIAA counts each disc of a double album separately when it's purchased.

It's not difficult to imagine Wallen leading for a fourth straight week, either, as the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 is so large, the country singer added two bonus tracks to the album last week, and there weren't many albums released last Friday (Jan. 29). The 27-year-old has also topped country sales and streaming charts in recent weeks as his single "7 Summers" moves up the airplay chart. It's sitting inside the Top 20 currently.