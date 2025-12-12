Morgan Wallen has spoken publicly before about his love for Christmas — decorating the house, trimming the tree — but now he’s revealing what he watches each year to get into the holiday spirit.

Wallen tells Big Loud Records,the label he’s signed to, that his favorite Christmas movie of all time is Elf, starring Will Ferrell.

Wallen admits, “I don’t watch many Christmas movies, but if I had to pick, Elf.”

It’s a choice that highlights the lighter, playful side of Wallen — a side fans don’t always get to see.

Does Morgan Wallen Like Christmas?

Yes — and when it comes to Wallen’s Christmas spirit, he says he gets that from his momma.

The “20 Cigarettes” singer shared, “My mom is a big decorator, so I kinda got some of that from her. I enjoy the decorations.”

Get our free mobile app

So does that mean Wallen’s house is lit up like the one in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?

We’re not entirely sure. He definitely has the money to go all-out with holiday lights — it’s just a matter of whether he chooses to or not.

What Kind of Christmas Tree Does Morgan Wallen Have?

Wallen says, “I like real, but I didn’t grow up with real. My mom always kept a fake one — well, a few fake ones.”

Maybe the country superstar has a giant tree of his own — similar to the massive Christmas trees Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay is known for putting up each year.

Christmas isn’t all ham and mistletoe for Wallen, though. There’s one day each year that makes him feel a bit down.

“It’s always like the saddest day of the year to me whenever the Christmas tree goes away and all that goes away,” he says.

30 Best Morgan Wallen Songs Every Fan Should Know by Heart You'll find largely singles in this Top 30 countdown of Morgan Wallen 's best songs and biggest hits. But we've scattered in a few songs found deep within Wallen's three albums, If I Know Me and his record-breaking double albums Dangerous and One Thing At a Time.

We've even included a few early favorites from his 2025 project, I'm the Problem.