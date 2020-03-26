Morgan Wallen is lending his voice to one of his favorite Jason Aldean songs as part of the #DeepCutsChallenge.

In the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, a new social media trend called the Deep Cuts Challenge has been making its way around the country music circuit, with artists performing some of their favorite songs that fans may not be as familiar with, then calling on other artists to do the same. Wallen was nominated by Thomas Rhett, who performed a cover of Hank Williams Jr.'s "Blues Man." For his selection, the mullet-donning singer chose a deep cut off Aldean's 2012 album Night Train called "Water Tower," citing it as one of his favorites.

Wallen's voice shines in his acoustic cover of the song, which tributes a distinct marker symbolizing one's hometown. For Aldean, a water tower serves that purpose. Wallen adds his East Tennessee twang as he sings, "Water tower, it sure is good to see you / I've been away for way too long / Water tower like a lighthouse in a storm / You help me find my way back home."

Wallen then nominated Luke Combs for the challenge, who delivered with a stellar cover of "What're You Listening To?," a lesser-known song from Chris Stapleton.

Watch Luke Combs' Stellar Chris Stapleton Cover

Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and Vince Gill are among the many other artists who have participated in the challenge.

This isn't Wallen's only connection to an Aldean song. He is one of the co-writers behind the country superstar's hit "You Make It Easy," which reached the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay charts in 2018. The "Whiskey Glasses" hit maker is set to open for Aldean when his We Back Tour resumes in the summer.