There are a few things you are allowed to do in America once you turn 18. One of those is to legally get a tattoo. A woman named Emily wanted to make her first tattoo even more special, so she set out to have it hand-drawn by country music superstar Morgan Wallen.

Fortunately, when Emily attended Wallen's recent show in Toronto, Canada, she had really great seats. She made a sign she hoped the "Last Night" hitmaker would be able to read from the stage, which asked simply:

"Draw my 1st tattoo?"

Under her question, she incuded a boxed area where Wallen could draw his tattoo design.

Morgan Wallen TikTok, @emilyyjustice

When she saw the country hitmaker coming her way, she knew it was time to shoot her shot. She held up her sign, and to her surprise, Wallen grabbed the cardboard sign and a sharpie, and he got down to business.

Wallen TikTok, @emilyyjustice

It took Wallen all of about ten seconds to draw what the fan was going to have permanently inked on her skin, but she didn't mind. Her new ink says: "Love Ya -M -W."

A now-viral video shows the Wallen megafan going into a tattoo shop to have Wallen's message permanently inked on her body. She got the tattoo on the back of her arm.

Wallen TikTok, @emilyyjustice

Reaction from her fellow fans has been all over the map.

"You just got another dude's name tattooed on your body and he doesn’t even know who you are or care about you. Bet your spouse one day will be so proud. SMH" one commenter writes.

Adds another:

"If it was Taylor Swift y'all would be singing a different tune fr."

Wallen is currently owning the country and all-genre airplay charts and just announced new dates for his One Night at a Time Tour, which will roll on in early 2024.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

