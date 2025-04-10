Morgan Wallen Might Be Laughing at Us

Morgan Wallen confirmed his very first female duet, and of course, fans began to guess who she was. On Thursday (April 10), the singer said that all guesses are wrong.

Wallen's 37-song album I'm the Problem drops on May 16.

He's previously sang duets with Eric Church and Ernest.

I'm the Problem is his fourth studio album, and first since March 2023.

Turning to Instagram, Wallen shared a picture of him hitting a chip shot on a golf course with a note that reads, "I haven't seen one person guess the female collab on this album correctly yet."

Morgan Wallen Duet Partner Instagram/MorganWallen loading...

The main person that eliminates is Megan Moroney, who some outlets (OK, us) speculated was the chosen one after she captioned a TikTok video with, "Get me to God's country."

"God's Country" is where Wallen said he was headed after leaving SNL a few minutes early last month.

Others have speculated that Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert could be who he's singing with. Other contemporary artists that fans guessed were Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus ...

Worth noting is that Wallen never said he was singing with a country female. Maybe he's got a song with Lady Gaga on tap?

Fans pretty much exhausted Top 40 country singers. Wallen looks to be enjoying the game. Well, at least he's casually observing his social accounts as he ramps up to promote I'm the Problem.

May 16 begins a busy season for Wallen. He'll play his Sand in My Boots Festival two days later and begin his summer tour in June. This year he'll play football stadiums, and he's bringing Lambert and Langley out for most dates. The other female artist he'll have on the road is Anne Wilson, who several people also guessed.

Koe Wetzel will serve as direct support for many shows.