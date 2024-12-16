Morgan Wallen Admits He ‘Doubted God’s Plan’ in Emotional Message to Fans

As he closes out 2024, Morgan Wallen reflected on the highs and lows of his success in an emotional, cinematic video message packaged as a "thank you" to his fanbase.

The singer spent much of his year on the road for his One Night at a Time Tour, and that trek also featured heavily into both the clips he shared as part of his video message and the gratitude he expressed for the success he's enjoyed in 2024.

"As I sit here just a few weeks removed from one of the largest country music tours in history, I still can't really find the words to say how much me being able to say that means," Wallen says in a voiceover.

From enormous ticket sales draws to unforgettable surprise guests to a tradition of celebrity walkouts so star-studded that Taste of Country ranked them, Wallen's tour was among the biggest the country genre has produced in recent memory.

But the singer's career wasn't all bright lights, screaming fans and record-breaking achievements this year.

Wallen has periodically faced legal trouble and scandal over the years, a history that he alludes to in his message.

"You know, over the span of almost 10 years now, there were times in that period where I doubted myself," he admits.

"I doubted my voice. I doubted God's plan," he continues.

Most recently, Wallen pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment in Nashville in mid-December, in connection with a chair-throwing incident on the rooftop of Eric Church's Lower Broadway bar that took place back in April.

His plea deal allowed him to avoid further jail time following his initial arrest, but he was ordered to spend seven days in an alcohol education center and will serve about two years' probation.

Between the conclusion of his tour and the day of his sentencing, Wallen stayed largely out of the spotlight, skipping the CMA Awards in mid-November. He won Entertainer of the Year — the biggest award of the night — but did not mention his win or offer an acceptance speech of any kind after the fact.

He did share a video message exclusively with fans who attended his One Night at a Time Tour around this time, letting them know that he was "taking a little bit of time for myself" but still "working," and promised to be back in front of fans in 2025.

In his latest post, Wallen underscores the gratitude he has for those who've supported him. He says that fan support has kept him going, even through periods of uncertainty.

"You guys, my fans, have made it abundantly clear that you want to hear my voice, and you do care about it," Wallen concludes. "So I just wanted you guys to know how much I appreciate that, and how much your support, and just the passion for my music, for me as a person, how much it truly means."