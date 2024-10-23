Morgan Wallen is no stranger to controversies, and this time, fans are hot about ticket prices for his upcoming festival.

Wallen's just-announced, first-ever festival, Sands in My Boots, will happen next May. It's a loaded lineup that really calls on all genres, as performers include Brooks & Dunn, Post Malone, T-Pain and 3 Doors Down, among many, many others.

See the full lineup here.

But while much of the social media reaction has been hype and excitement, some fans are heated about the cost of tickets for the three-day event, which will run May 16-18, 2025 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Ala.



Hotel prices are already skyrocketing, too:

A three day general admission pass is set with a price tag of $399. Of course, you can take a step up with 'Party Pit' passes ($899) and some other additions that will cost you a pretty penny.

If you want to go like a high roller, you can hit the VIP. Included is a complimentary bar, a spot in the pool with a view of the stage, lunch and dinner buffet, air conditioned bathrooms and more.

You could go all the way with the 'Livin' the Dream' package, which even includes private WiFi, plus concierge service and many other services, for the price of $4,999 per person.

Payment plans are available, but with 30+ acts on the bill across three days, and rising costs in general thanks to inflation, is $399 really out of range?

According to the ticket resale website Seat Geek, the average price of a ticket to Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour was $1,208. And that was just for one night of Wallen.

