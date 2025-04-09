Morgan Wallen Just Made a Big Life Purchase

Morgan Wallen just bought himself a motorcycle.

Wallen was sporting a Harley Davidson hat during an in-person guest appearance on the This Past Weekend With Theo Von podcast, which prompted the podcast host to ask about it.

Von remembered the country star saying he really wanted a Harley. It turns out, Wallen recently bought one.

"I got this awesome, like, vintage thing. I enjoy it," Wallen reveals. "I kinda had ridden dirt bikes and stuff a little bit — enough to understand my way around a bike already."

Von joked that Wallen might have to install a breathalyzer onto his Harley to blow into before it would start.

The country singer laughed at the idea, responding: "I'm surprised I don't have that on every vehicle I've got. Shoutout to Davidson County."

It's been a full year since Wallen was last arrested for his disorderly conduct while drinking. Last April, the superstar threw a chair off the roof of Eric Church's Nashville bar, which resulted in two felony charges. Those were later reduced to misdemeanors.

Wallen is enjoying the Harley Davidson life for the same reason he likes hunting with his buddies: He can go unrecognized.

"I like it because you've got your helmet on, nobody knows who you are," the singer says.

"You gotta focus on it, too — you ain't on your phone, you ain't doing anything else. Just thinking about what you gotta do on that bike. I like that aspect of it a lot."

Wallen often struggles with being in the public eye, so being able to throw on a helmet and ride out to the countryside is the perfect thing for him right now. He appreciates the time to himself, too.

"You'll be riding and all of a sudden it's five hours gone by, and you don't realize that that happened," he says.