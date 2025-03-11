Morgan Wallen’s Old High School Paid Him the Ultimate Tribute

Morgan Wallen is being rewarded for being a proud graduate of Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tenn.

Moving forward, all Eagles (the school’s mascot) will have no doubt about his impact on the school community.

Gibbs is renaming their baseball field Morgan Wallen Field. WATE-TV shares that the school’s current principal suggested the idea to school district officials last fall, and it was approved on Friday (March 7).

Wallen was part of the school’s 2010 State Championship baseball team and graduated in 2011. His baseball dreams were cut short by an injury.

Since becoming a successful country singer, Wallen has donated several sums of money to various school programs.

“He’s been positive promoter of Gibbs and has given back throughout his time after high school,” says Principal Jason Webster. “We’re thankful for the things that he does, not just for Gibbs high school, but Knox County schools and the community at large. He’s a very giving person and we’re excited to do this for him.”

Wallen has supported baseball causes in Nashville, as well. In 2023 he donated $500,000 to the Parkwood Community Club as part of the revitalization of the historic Black baseball and softball complex on the north side of town.

Wallen is also a fan of University of Tennessee baseball and the Atlanta Braves in MLB.

He's not the only famous alumni of Gibbs: In fact, he's the second CMA Entertainer of the Year winner to have graduated there, behind Kenny Chesney.

Singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe also attended Gibbs.

