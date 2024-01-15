Hear Morgan Wallen’s ‘I Guess,’ a Moody Unreleased New Song

Songs about alcohol-soaked, on-again, off-again relationships have often done well for Morgan Wallen in the past: "Wasted on You," "Last Night," "Thinkin' 'Bout Me" and "You Proof," to name a few.

Now he's back with another dark, twisted storytelling song.

Wallen teased an unreleased track on his social media over the weekend, pairing raw, demo-style production with a painful story about love going south. In its lyrics, Wallen's lover is constantly putting him down as the destructive one in the relationship — but he knows better than to take all the blame.

"And how do you explain / Ever falling in love with a guy like me / In the first place? / Turn around and say that I'm the worst thing," he sings in a clip.

"I guess I'm the problem / And you're Miss Never Do No Wrong / If I'm so awful / Then why'd you stick around this long? / And if it's the whiskey / Then why you keep on pulling it off the shelf? / You hate that when you look at me you halfway see yourself," Wallen continues in the chorus. "It got me thinking / If I'm the problem / You might be the reason."

It's not entirely clear from the minute-long teaser what the title of Wallen's unreleased song is, but it's a fair bet that it's called "I Guess." That's what the singer wrote in the caption of his post, and in the comments section, fellow country artist Ernest — a friend and frequent tourmate of Wallen's, who often writes with or for him, too — echoed it back.

Along with the 660,000-and-counting fans who liked the post, a number of country singers chimed in with positive things to say about the song. Randy Houser simply posted two "fire" emojis.

"Release that exactly how it is. So good," Parker McCollum urged Wallen.

The singer's last full-length album was One Thing at a Time, which came out in March 2023. Wallen's been busy touring and releasing singles off that project all year, and the momentum of One Thing at a Time isn't showing signs of slowing down yet: In fact, the album just returned to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart this week.

Still, it's always a possibility that Wallen could be planning new music, or simply working on writing and recording music for an album in the future.