Morgan Wallen Ties His Personal Chart Record as ‘Last Night’ Stays on Top

Morgan Wallen's single "Last Night" is on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a milestone 19th week, and in the process, it's making a little bit of personal chart history for the singer.

"Last Night" is now tied with "You Proof" for the record of longest-running Hot Country Songs chart-topper for Wallen, according to data from Billboard. The country star has had seven No. 1 Hot Country Song hits in total.

Meanwhile, "Last Night" also holds onto its No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a seventh week this week. Unsurprisingly, that's a chart that "You Proof" has also dominated — in late 2022, "You Proof" became the first song to ever achieve 10 weeks of No. 1 status in the Country Airplay chart's history.

But "Last Night" is giving "You Proof" a run for its money when it comes to making chart history. Earlier this month, the song became the longest-running hit on the Billboard Hot 100 so far in 2023. It has also made some waves as a crossover success. In early June, "Last Night" broke the Top 10 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, becoming Wallen's first-ever song to do so, though "Wasted on You" and his Diplo-led collaboration "Heartless" have both previously made it into the Top 30 on that chart.

Wallen's chart accolades, both for his individual singles and his full albums, have consistently broken chart records over the course of his career. Earlier this year, his 2023 One Thing at a Time album spent its first 11 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, marking the first time an artist has achieved that feat since Whitney Houston's 1987 self-titled album.

