Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need

Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022.

Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to families in several underserved Tennessee communities, including Wallen's hometown of Sneedville, Tenn.

The organization turned to Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 20) to post a picture of a long line of cars waiting to pick up pre-made Thanksgiving meals.

"This morning, over 400 families in Sneedville TN drove up to receive Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings donated by country artist @morganwallen," they caption the picture. "Thank you 88.3fm WCQR Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee & More Than My Hometown Foundation for teaming up with us to help families in need. THANK YOU MORGAN!!"

Wallen announced that he had established the More Than My Hometown Foundation in July of 2021. According to its website, Wallen's foundation "believes every young person deserves the best chance at a great life, by strengthening and fostering these four pillars: family, community, guidance and love."

According to Country Now, Greater Good Music also distributed food through local high schools and food pantries in various parts of Tennessee in partnership with Wallen. One of those high schools is in Waverly, Tenn., where a devastating flood struck in 2021. They distributed more than 300 turkeys in that rural community, along with stuffing and fresh fruits and vegetables.

An additional 600 families in equally flood-ravaged Pikeville, Ky., received Thanksgiving meals through the partnership.

15 Country Stars Who Have Gone Above and Beyond for Charity: